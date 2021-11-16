Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Navy Allegedly Arrests Popular Comedian Cute Abiola, Denies Him Food
Naija News  - The Nigerian Navy has allegedly detained popular Instagram comedian Ahmed Gafar, better known as Cute Abiola, after arriving at their office on Monday. Naija News understands that the comedian, Cute Abiola is reportedly a navy personnel.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 "Forever thankful" Agbani Darego writes as she celebrates 20th anniversary of the day she was crowned Miss World - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Police arrest 12 over killing of CSP Kazeem Abonde by rioting commercial motorcyclists in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 EndSARS massacre: SERAP to sue Buhari, demands prosecution of officers who shot protesters - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Terrorists will overrun Nigeria if urgent steps aren?t taken to address insecurity - Governor Ortom warns - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Lekki Massacre: Soldiers not policemen, CDS Irabor defends military - P.M. News - PM News, 12 hours ago
6 EndSARS report: We look forward to response from FG, Lagos —US - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Kunle Afolayan: Collaborations in Nollywood lead to problems - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
8 Nigerian professors don't earn more than N416,000 — UNILAG ASUU Chairman - The Punch, 19 hours ago
9 ENDSARS: UN, US welcome Lagos probe panel’s report, urge implementation of recommendations - Daily Times, 3 hours ago
10 ”I’ve been lifting others for years” – Davido demands N1 million each from his friends (Video) - Correct NG, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info