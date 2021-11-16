PDP demands prosecution of Lagos EndSARS killers, APC collaborators, says report confirms APC as murderous party Global Upfront - Nigeria's leading opposition politicla aprty, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday said the report by the Lagos State EndSARS panel confirms the gruesome killings of innocent youths at the Lekki Tollgate during the 2020 EndSARS protest, and ...



News Credibility Score: 99%