Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Akeredolu nominates 14 commissioners, seven Special Advisers
News photo Vanguard News  - — appoints son DG on Performance Monitoring By Dayo Johnson Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has nominated 14 new commissioners designate and seven special

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Akeredolu nominates 14 commissioners, seven special advisers Nigerian Tribune:
Akeredolu nominates 14 commissioners, seven special advisers
Gov Akeredolu appoints son as head of govt agency in Ondo Daily Post:
Gov Akeredolu appoints son as head of govt agency in Ondo
Akeredolu appoints Son as head of govt agency Daily Trust:
Akeredolu appoints Son as head of govt agency
Akeredolu Appoints Son PPIMU DG, Submits 14 Commissioner-Nominees, 7 Special Advisers To Assembly Independent:
Akeredolu Appoints Son PPIMU DG, Submits 14 Commissioner-Nominees, 7 Special Advisers To Assembly
Ondo Gov, Akeredolu, mocks critics, appoints son DG Ripples Nigeria:
Ondo Gov, Akeredolu, mocks critics, appoints son DG
Akeredolu appoints son Babajide as DG, names 14 commissioners - P.M. News PM News:
Akeredolu appoints son Babajide as DG, names 14 commissioners - P.M. News
Gov. Akeredolu nominates 14 Commissioners, 7 Special Advisers Prompt News:
Gov. Akeredolu nominates 14 Commissioners, 7 Special Advisers
Akeredolu nominates 14 commissioners, seven special advisers Within Nigeria:
Akeredolu nominates 14 commissioners, seven special advisers
Ondo: Akeredolu Appoints Son As Head Of Agency, New Commissioners [Full List] Naija News:
Ondo: Akeredolu Appoints Son As Head Of Agency, New Commissioners [Full List]
Gov Akeredolu Appoints Son As Head of Govt Agency in Ondo (Photo) Tori News:
Gov Akeredolu Appoints Son As Head of Govt Agency in Ondo (Photo)


   More Picks
1 FIRST EVER Miss Nigeria, Grace Atinuke is 90 today | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Bandits are living in fool's paradise - President Buhari condemns killing of 15 people in Sokoto state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Police arrest 12 over killing of CSP Kazeem Abonde by rioting commercial motorcyclists in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Victor Osimhen scores as Nigeria qualify for World Cup play-offs despite draw with Cape Verde - Legit, 24 hours ago
5 Nigerian professors don't earn more than N416,000 — UNILAG ASUU Chairman - The Punch, 23 hours ago
6 EndSARS: Those who said there was no massacre won’t accept report – Aisha Yesufu - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 Ebonyi commercial bus driver bites off and swallows taskforce member?s finger while attempting to resist arrest (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 Akeredolu nominates 14 commissioners, seven Special Advisers - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
9 Terrorists will overrun Nigeria if urgent steps aren?t taken to address insecurity - Governor Ortom warns - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 ENDSARS: UN, US welcome Lagos probe panel’s report, urge implementation of recommendations - Daily Times, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info