Whitemoney, the BBNaija 2021 winner to begin his reality TV show Top Naija - GOtv, a subsidiary of Multichoice Nigeria has partnered with Whitemoney, the winner of BBNaija season 6 to start his own television reality show. Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney had shared the news on his social media page.



