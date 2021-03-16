Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Conoil’s Gas Leakage Sacks Community In Bayelsa
The Tide  - The Sangana community in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State is currently suffering the impact of massive, uncontrollable gas leaks from an offshore rig in Otuo field in Oil Mining Lease, OML, 59 operated by Conoil Producing Nigeria Limited.

