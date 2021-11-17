Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lekki Massacre: Soldiers not policemen, CDS Irabor defends military - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - Gen. Irabor urges Nigerians to trust the military despite their indictment in the massacre at Lekki Toll Gate last year.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Military winning fight against insurgency – Gen. Irabor Vanguard News:
Military winning fight against insurgency – Gen. Irabor
Nigerian Military winning fight against insurgency – Irabor Daily Nigerian:
Nigerian Military winning fight against insurgency – Irabor
Military winning fight against insurgency – Gen. Irabor Prompt News:
Military winning fight against insurgency – Gen. Irabor
Military Winning Fight Against Insurgency – Gen. Irabor The New Diplomat:
Military Winning Fight Against Insurgency – Gen. Irabor
National Daily:
Military winning fight against insurgency – Gen. Irabor


   More Picks
1 "Forever thankful" Agbani Darego writes as she celebrates 20th anniversary of the day she was crowned Miss World - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Police orders autopsy on lady allegedly electrocuted at Obi Cubana's club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Moghalu Calls Out President Buhari Over Damning Lagos Judicial Panel Report Indicting Nigerian Army And Police - Tori News, 19 hours ago
4 ''You are a hero''- OAP Dotun hails DJ Switch after Lagos panel of Inquiry on the Lekki tollgate shooting that indicted the Army and Police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 COVID-19 vaccination certificate black market is now in Nigeria ' FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Singer, Wizkid reveals the secret to becoming better at everything - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
7 Gunmen attack Taraba community, kill two, burn houses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Update: Man City star Benjamin Mendy charged with two additional counts of rape - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Kunle Afolayan: Collaborations in Nollywood lead to problems - P.M. News - PM News, 11 hours ago
10 EndSARS: Truth always prevails, Mr Macaroni reacts to Lagos panel report - The Punch, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info