EndSARS: Those who said there was no massacre won’t accept report – Aisha Yesufu
News photo Daily Post  - Popular activist, Aisha Yesufu has chided those who denied that there was massacre at the popular Lekki toll gate.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

