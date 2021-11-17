Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FIFA To Review Ghana's Victory Against South Africa
News photo Leadership  - FIFA will review South Africa's defeat by Ghana in 2022 World Cup qualifying after the South Africa Football Association (SAFA) made a complaint to the

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2022 WCQ: FIFA Reviewing South Africa Complete Sports:
2022 WCQ: FIFA Reviewing South Africa's Appeal For Ghana Replay
South Africa claim The Guardian:
South Africa claim 'blatant bias' in Ghana World Cup qualifier
FIFA reviewing Ghana vs S’Africa World Cup qualifier after complaint Ripples Nigeria:
FIFA reviewing Ghana vs S’Africa World Cup qualifier after complaint
2022 WCQ: ‘We Will Review It’ – FIFA Receives South Africa’s Appeal For Replay Naija News:
2022 WCQ: ‘We Will Review It’ – FIFA Receives South Africa’s Appeal For Replay
South Africa Claim Global Village Extra:
South Africa Claim 'Blatant Bias' In Ghana World Cup Qualifier


   More Picks
1 Davido rakes in N53m and counting after asking his friends to gift him N1 million each - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Ebonyi commercial bus driver bites off and swallows taskforce member?s finger while attempting to resist arrest (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Premier League chairman resigns after just 18 months in the role following fierce backlash over Newcastle's £305m Saudi-led takeover - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Enugu govt restores lands purportedly revoked, acquired without governor’s approvals to NULGE, Emene Community - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
5 Senate President, Lawan, Others In Kano For Sani Dangote’s Burial Today - Information Nigeria, 17 hours ago
6 2023: Igbo youths give S/East presidential aspirants 30 days to open campaign offices - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Gov Akeredolu Appoints Son As Head of Govt Agency in Ondo - Information Nigeria, 21 hours ago
8 'I was never against influx of social media''- Desmond Elliot - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Lekki Tollgate massacre: Buhari ordered killing of EndSARS protesters – Omokri alleges - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
10 “It's one of those records that makes sense, I wish I'd thought of it first” — American singer, Ne-Yo speaks on Wizkid's "Essence" - Gist Reel, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info