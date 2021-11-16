Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
'I was never against influx of social media''- Desmond Elliot
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Actor Desmond Elliott has come out to once again address claims that he called for the regulation of social media.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
"I was never against influx of social media" – Desmond Elliot (video)
Information Nigeria:
‘I was never against influx of social media” – Desmond Elliott (video)
Correct NG:
I was never against social media – Desmond Elliot (Video)
Naija Parrot:
“I was never against influx of social media” – Desmond Elliot (video)
Naija News:
I Was Never Against Social Media, Desmond Elliot Speaks After Lagos Panel Report
Monte Oz Live:
Desmond Elliot Says He Was Never Against Influx of Social Media
