Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'I was never against influx of social media''- Desmond Elliot
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actor Desmond Elliott has come out to once again address claims that he called for the regulation of social media.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"I was never against influx of social media" – Desmond Elliot (video) Yaba Left Online:
"I was never against influx of social media" – Desmond Elliot (video)
‘I was never against influx of social media” – Desmond Elliott (video) Information Nigeria:
‘I was never against influx of social media” – Desmond Elliott (video)
I was never against social media – Desmond Elliot (Video) Correct NG:
I was never against social media – Desmond Elliot (Video)
“I was never against influx of social media” – Desmond Elliot (video) Naija Parrot:
“I was never against influx of social media” – Desmond Elliot (video)
I Was Never Against Social Media, Desmond Elliot Speaks After Lagos Panel Report Naija News:
I Was Never Against Social Media, Desmond Elliot Speaks After Lagos Panel Report
Desmond Elliot Says He Was Never Against Influx of Social Media Monte Oz Live:
Desmond Elliot Says He Was Never Against Influx of Social Media


   More Picks
1 "Forever thankful" Agbani Darego writes as she celebrates 20th anniversary of the day she was crowned Miss World - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Police arrest 12 over killing of CSP Kazeem Abonde by rioting commercial motorcyclists in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 EndSARS massacre: SERAP to sue Buhari, demands prosecution of officers who shot protesters - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 FIRST EVER Miss Nigeria, Grace Atinuke is 90 today | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Lekki Massacre: Soldiers not policemen, CDS Irabor defends military - P.M. News - PM News, 11 hours ago
6 Nigerian professors don't earn more than N416,000 — UNILAG ASUU Chairman - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Terrorists will overrun Nigeria if urgent steps aren?t taken to address insecurity - Governor Ortom warns - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 2023: Umahi reacts to campaign posters, gives condition to run for president - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 Alleged lecturer battery: UNILORIN expels student, hands him to police - Republican Nigeria, 21 hours ago
10 Kunle Afolayan: Collaborations in Nollywood lead to problems - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info