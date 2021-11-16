Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Enugu govt restores lands purportedly revoked, acquired without governor’s approvals to NULGE, Emene Community
Vanguard News  - The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has restored Plot No. P/23CA Independence Layout, Enugu, which was purportedly revoked without the governor’s approval pursuant to the Land Use Act, to the Nigeria Union of Local Government ...

37 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Enugu govt restores lands revoked without governor’s approvals to NULGE Daily Post:
Enugu govt restores lands revoked without governor’s approvals to NULGE
Enugu government restores purportedly revoked lands to NULGE, Emene community The Guardian:
Enugu government restores purportedly revoked lands to NULGE, Emene community
Enugu restores revoked lands without gov’s approval to NULGE, The Sun:
Enugu restores revoked lands without gov’s approval to NULGE,
Enugu Govt Restores Lands Purportedly Revoked, Acquired Without Governor’s Approvals To NULGE, Emene Community Igbere TV News:
Enugu Govt Restores Lands Purportedly Revoked, Acquired Without Governor’s Approvals To NULGE, Emene Community
Enugu Govt Restores NULGE Lands Revoked Without Gov’s Approvals Global Village Extra:
Enugu Govt Restores NULGE Lands Revoked Without Gov’s Approvals


   More Picks
1 "Forever thankful" Agbani Darego writes as she celebrates 20th anniversary of the day she was crowned Miss World - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 End SARS massacre: Buhari told to sack, arrest Lai Mohammed immediately - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 Police orders autopsy on lady allegedly electrocuted at Obi Cubana's club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 ''You are a hero''- OAP Dotun hails DJ Switch after Lagos panel of Inquiry on the Lekki tollgate shooting that indicted the Army and Police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 COVID-19 vaccination certificate black market is now in Nigeria ' FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Alleged lecturer battery: UNILORIN expels student, hands him to police - Republican Nigeria, 16 hours ago
7 Update: Man City star Benjamin Mendy charged with two additional counts of rape - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Singer, Wizkid reveals the secret to becoming better at everything - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
9 Lekki Massacre: Soldiers not policemen, CDS Irabor defends military - P.M. News - PM News, 6 hours ago
10 Gunmen attack Taraba community, kill two, burn houses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info