Enugu govt restores lands purportedly revoked, acquired without governor’s approvals to NULGE, Emene Community Vanguard News - The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has restored Plot No. P/23CA Independence Layout, Enugu, which was purportedly revoked without the governor’s approval pursuant to the Land Use Act, to the Nigeria Union of Local Government ...



News Credibility Score: 99%