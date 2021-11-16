Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man shares how he met his US wife while he was living in one room in Ajangbadi and she supported him till he made it
A man has narrated how he met his wife when he was living in one room in Ajangbadi with a job that pays 50k and she was living in the US.

 

He told of how she helped him financially

6 hours ago
