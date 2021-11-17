Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


This day took away my physical beauty but not who I am - Burn survivor Francess Obanye marks 17 years since she was attacked with acid by her uncle's wife
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Burn survivor, Francess Chizoba Obanye has marked 17 years since she suffered an acid attack.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"This day took away my physical beauty but not who I am" – Burn survivor, Francess Obanye marks 17 years since she was attacked with acid by her uncle Yaba Left Online:
"This day took away my physical beauty but not who I am" – Burn survivor, Francess Obanye marks 17 years since she was attacked with acid by her uncle's wife
This Day Took Away My Physical Beauty But Not Who I Am - Burn Survivor Francess Chizoba Obanye Marks 17 Years Since She Was Attacked With Acid By Her Uncle Monte Oz Live:
This Day Took Away My Physical Beauty But Not Who I Am - Burn Survivor Francess Chizoba Obanye Marks 17 Years Since She Was Attacked With Acid By Her Uncle's Wife
“This day took away my physical beauty but not who I am” – Burn survivor, Francess Obanye marks 17 years since she was attacked with acid by her uncle’s wife Naija Parrot:
“This day took away my physical beauty but not who I am” – Burn survivor, Francess Obanye marks 17 years since she was attacked with acid by her uncle’s wife
On This Day, I Cried Till There Was No More Tears In My Eyes – Burn Survivor Marks 17 Years Since She Was Attacked With Acid By Her Uncle’s Wife Tori News:
On This Day, I Cried Till There Was No More Tears In My Eyes – Burn Survivor Marks 17 Years Since She Was Attacked With Acid By Her Uncle’s Wife


   More Picks
1 Peter Okoye assures wife Lola Omotayo-Okoye of his love for her in beautiful anniversary message - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Ebonyi commercial bus driver bites off and swallows taskforce member?s finger while attempting to resist arrest (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Premier League chairman resigns after just 18 months in the role following fierce backlash over Newcastle's £305m Saudi-led takeover - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 EndSARS: Those who said there was no massacre won’t accept report – Aisha Yesufu - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 ENDSARS: UN, US welcome Lagos probe panel’s report, urge implementation of recommendations - Daily Times, 14 hours ago
6 Lekki Massacre: Soldiers not policemen, CDS Irabor defends military - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
7 Enugu govt restores lands purportedly revoked, acquired without governor’s approvals to NULGE, Emene Community - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
8 Senate President, Lawan, Others In Kano For Sani Dangote’s Burial Today - Information Nigeria, 11 hours ago
9 2023: Igbo youths give S/East presidential aspirants 30 days to open campaign offices - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 Gov Akeredolu Appoints Son As Head of Govt Agency in Ondo - Information Nigeria, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info