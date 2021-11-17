Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
This day took away my physical beauty but not who I am - Burn survivor Francess Obanye marks 17 years since she was attacked with acid by her uncle's wife
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Burn survivor, Francess Chizoba Obanye has marked 17 years since she suffered an acid attack.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
"This day took away my physical beauty but not who I am" – Burn survivor, Francess Obanye marks 17 years since she was attacked with acid by her uncle's wife
Monte Oz Live:
This Day Took Away My Physical Beauty But Not Who I Am - Burn Survivor Francess Chizoba Obanye Marks 17 Years Since She Was Attacked With Acid By Her Uncle's Wife
Naija Parrot:
“This day took away my physical beauty but not who I am” – Burn survivor, Francess Obanye marks 17 years since she was attacked with acid by her uncle’s wife
Tori News:
On This Day, I Cried Till There Was No More Tears In My Eyes – Burn Survivor Marks 17 Years Since She Was Attacked With Acid By Her Uncle’s Wife
More Picks
1
Peter Okoye assures wife Lola Omotayo-Okoye of his love for her in beautiful anniversary message -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
Ebonyi commercial bus driver bites off and swallows taskforce member?s finger while attempting to resist arrest (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
Premier League chairman resigns after just 18 months in the role following fierce backlash over Newcastle's £305m Saudi-led takeover -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
EndSARS: Those who said there was no massacre won’t accept report – Aisha Yesufu -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
5
ENDSARS: UN, US welcome Lagos probe panel’s report, urge implementation of recommendations -
Daily Times,
14 hours ago
6
Lekki Massacre: Soldiers not policemen, CDS Irabor defends military - P.M. News -
PM News,
23 hours ago
7
Enugu govt restores lands purportedly revoked, acquired without governor’s approvals to NULGE, Emene Community -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
8
Senate President, Lawan, Others In Kano For Sani Dangote’s Burial Today -
Information Nigeria,
11 hours ago
9
2023: Igbo youths give S/East presidential aspirants 30 days to open campaign offices -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
10
Gov Akeredolu Appoints Son As Head of Govt Agency in Ondo -
Information Nigeria,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...