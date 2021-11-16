Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NCDC Records 144 Fresh Cases Of COVID Across 12 States, FCT
Biz Watch Nigeria  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)has stated that it recorded 144 fresh cases of COVID-19 across 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory. This was according to the agency’s update for Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
2 hours ago
