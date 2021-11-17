Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria: Failure To Tackle Rape Crisis Emboldens Perpetrators And Silences Survivors - Amnesty International
Sahara Reporters  - Endemic rape under-reported due to stigma, victim blaming
Police failure to investigate sexual violence deprives survivors of justice
11,200 rape cases reported last year, including children raped to death

Despite the Nigerian ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 FIRST EVER Miss Nigeria, Grace Atinuke is 90 today | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Bandits are living in fool's paradise - President Buhari condemns killing of 15 people in Sokoto state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Police arrest 12 over killing of CSP Kazeem Abonde by rioting commercial motorcyclists in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Victor Osimhen scores as Nigeria qualify for World Cup play-offs despite draw with Cape Verde - Legit, 24 hours ago
5 Nigerian professors don't earn more than N416,000 — UNILAG ASUU Chairman - The Punch, 23 hours ago
6 EndSARS: Those who said there was no massacre won’t accept report – Aisha Yesufu - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 Ebonyi commercial bus driver bites off and swallows taskforce member?s finger while attempting to resist arrest (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 Akeredolu nominates 14 commissioners, seven Special Advisers - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
9 Terrorists will overrun Nigeria if urgent steps aren?t taken to address insecurity - Governor Ortom warns - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 ENDSARS: UN, US welcome Lagos probe panel’s report, urge implementation of recommendations - Daily Times, 8 hours ago
