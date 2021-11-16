Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Restructuring the country is better than secession - Fayemi tells Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has appealed to secession agitators in the country to consider the enormous benefits from a united Nigeria. According to Fayemi, who is the chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), restructuring remains the ...

4 hours ago
1 EndSARS massacre: SERAP to sue Buhari, demands prosecution of officers who shot protesters - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 Police arrest 12 over killing of CSP Kazeem Abonde by rioting commercial motorcyclists in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Nigerian professors don't earn more than N416,000 — UNILAG ASUU Chairman - The Punch, 20 hours ago
4 Terrorists will overrun Nigeria if urgent steps aren?t taken to address insecurity - Governor Ortom warns - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Lekki Massacre: Soldiers not policemen, CDS Irabor defends military - P.M. News - PM News, 14 hours ago
6 EndSARS report: We look forward to response from FG, Lagos —US - The Punch, 23 hours ago
7 Kunle Afolayan: Collaborations in Nollywood lead to problems - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
8 EndSARS: Those who said there was no massacre won’t accept report – Aisha Yesufu - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 ”I’ve been lifting others for years” – Davido demands N1 million each from his friends (Video) - Correct NG, 20 hours ago
10 Victor Osimhen scores as Nigeria qualify for World Cup play-offs despite draw with Cape Verde - Legit, 21 hours ago
