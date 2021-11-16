Restructuring the country is better than secession - Fayemi tells Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho Linda Ikeji Blog - Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has appealed to secession agitators in the country to consider the enormous benefits from a united Nigeria. According to Fayemi, who is the chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), restructuring remains the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%