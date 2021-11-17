Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


ENDSARS: UN, US welcome Lagos probe panel’s report, urge implementation of recommendations
News photo Daily Times  - Only white paper report can confirm alleged Lekki killing – CDS PDP demands arrest, prosecution of indicted persons, APC collaborators Tunde Opalana, Abuja The United Nations and United States have welcomed the report submitted by the Lagos State ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EndSARS: Implement panel’s recommendations – UN urges Nigeria Daily Post:
EndSARS: Implement panel’s recommendations – UN urges Nigeria
Implement EndSARS’s Panel’s Recommendations – UN Urges Nigeria Naija Loaded:
Implement EndSARS’s Panel’s Recommendations – UN Urges Nigeria
#EndSARS: UN, U.S., Amnesty International, others demand full implementation of Lagos panel’s recommendations Premium Times:
#EndSARS: UN, U.S., Amnesty International, others demand full implementation of Lagos panel’s recommendations
EndSARS: Implement panel’s recommendations – UN urges Nigeria Nigerian Eye:
EndSARS: Implement panel’s recommendations – UN urges Nigeria
UN urges Nigeria to Implement EndSARS Panel’s recommendations The News:
UN urges Nigeria to Implement EndSARS Panel’s recommendations
UN urges Nigeria implement Lagos Judicial Panel’s recommendations PM News:
UN urges Nigeria implement Lagos Judicial Panel’s recommendations
UN urges Nigeria to Implement EndSARS Panel’s recommendations Prompt News:
UN urges Nigeria to Implement EndSARS Panel’s recommendations
Implement EndSARS Panel’s Recommendations, UN Urges FG The New Diplomat:
Implement EndSARS Panel’s Recommendations, UN Urges FG
UN asks Nigeria to implement #EndSARS Panel’s recommendations The Point:
UN asks Nigeria to implement #EndSARS Panel’s recommendations


   More Picks
1 "Forever thankful" Agbani Darego writes as she celebrates 20th anniversary of the day she was crowned Miss World - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Police arrest 12 over killing of CSP Kazeem Abonde by rioting commercial motorcyclists in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 EndSARS massacre: SERAP to sue Buhari, demands prosecution of officers who shot protesters - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Terrorists will overrun Nigeria if urgent steps aren?t taken to address insecurity - Governor Ortom warns - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Lekki Massacre: Soldiers not policemen, CDS Irabor defends military - P.M. News - PM News, 12 hours ago
6 EndSARS report: We look forward to response from FG, Lagos —US - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Kunle Afolayan: Collaborations in Nollywood lead to problems - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
8 Nigerian professors don't earn more than N416,000 — UNILAG ASUU Chairman - The Punch, 19 hours ago
9 ENDSARS: UN, US welcome Lagos probe panel’s report, urge implementation of recommendations - Daily Times, 3 hours ago
10 ”I’ve been lifting others for years” – Davido demands N1 million each from his friends (Video) - Correct NG, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info