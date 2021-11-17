Post News
"If your lifestyle dey vex anybody increase it" - Actor Yul Edochie advises people to live their lives and be happy as long as they are not doing crime
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has advised people to live their lives and be happy as long as they are not involved in anything illegal.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
"If your lifestyle dey vex anybody increase it" – Actor, Yul Edochie advises
The Info NG:
“If your lifestyle dey vex anybody increase it” – Actor Yul Edochie advises his fans
Sundiata Post:
“If Your Lifestyle Dey Vex Anybody Increase It” – Actor Yul Edochie
Naija Parrot:
“If your lifestyle dey vex anybody increase it” – Actor, Yul Edochie advises
Republican Nigeria:
Yul Edochie: If your lifestyle annoys people, increase it
Gist Lovers:
“If Your Lifestyle Dey Vex Anybody Increase It” –Yul Edochie Says
Tori News:
"If Your Lifestyle Dey Vex Anybody Increase It" - Actor Yul Edochie
More Picks
1
FIRST EVER Miss Nigeria, Grace Atinuke is 90 today | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
24 hours ago
2
Bandits are living in fool's paradise - President Buhari condemns killing of 15 people in Sokoto state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Police arrest 12 over killing of CSP Kazeem Abonde by rioting commercial motorcyclists in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
Victor Osimhen scores as Nigeria qualify for World Cup play-offs despite draw with Cape Verde -
Legit,
24 hours ago
5
Nigerian professors don't earn more than N416,000 — UNILAG ASUU Chairman -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
6
EndSARS: Those who said there was no massacre won’t accept report – Aisha Yesufu -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
7
Ebonyi commercial bus driver bites off and swallows taskforce member?s finger while attempting to resist arrest (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
8
Akeredolu nominates 14 commissioners, seven Special Advisers -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
9
Terrorists will overrun Nigeria if urgent steps aren?t taken to address insecurity - Governor Ortom warns -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
10
ENDSARS: UN, US welcome Lagos probe panel’s report, urge implementation of recommendations -
Daily Times,
8 hours ago
