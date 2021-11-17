Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Peter Okoye assures wife Lola Omotayo-Okoye of his love for her in beautiful anniversary message
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Peter Okoye took to Instagram to share a touching message to his wife on their 8th wedding anniversary.
The singer, who got married to Lola Omotayo-Okoye on Nov. 17, 2013, share
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
You're special to me, singer Mr P hails wife on eighth wedding anniversary
Yaba Left Online:
Peter Okoye assures wife Lola of his love for her in beautiful anniversary message
Igbere TV News:
Peter Okoye Celebrates 8th Wedding Anniversary With His Wife, Lola (Photos)
PM News:
Peter Okoye pens love note to wife Omotayo on anniversary
Lailas News:
Peter Okoye pens beautiful anniversary message for wife Lola Omotayo-Okoye
Pulse Nigeria:
Peter Okoye and Lola Omotayo celebrate 8th wedding anniversary
News Break:
Paul Okoye Celebrates Twin, Peter, As Latter Marks Eighth-year Wedding Anniversary
Gist Reel:
Peter Okoye and wife, Lola Omotayo celebrate 8th wedding anniversary
First Reports:
‘I love you and all your snores’: Lola Omotayo-Okoye tells Peter Okoye as they celebrate 8-year wedding anniversary
Naija on Point:
Peter Okoye & Wife, Lola, Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary (Photos)
Gist Lovers:
Peter Okoye and Wife, Lola, Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary
Naija News:
Paul Of Psquare Celebrates Peter And Wife, Lola On Their 8th Wedding Anniversary
See Naija:
Peter Okoye pens love note to wife Omotayo on anniversary
Kanyi Daily:
Paul Okoye Celebrates Wedding Anniversary Of His Twin Brother, Peter And
Naija Parrot:
Peter Okoye assures wife Lola of his love for her in beautiful anniversary message
Tori News:
Peter Okoye Assures Wife Lola Omotayo-Okoye of His Love In Sweet Anniversary Message
More Picks
1
Peter Okoye assures wife Lola Omotayo-Okoye of his love for her in beautiful anniversary message -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
Bandits are living in fool's paradise - President Buhari condemns killing of 15 people in Sokoto state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
3
Police arrest 12 over killing of CSP Kazeem Abonde by rioting commercial motorcyclists in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
4
Kanye West and Drake squash their beef after they meet up in Toronto (Photos/Videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
5
EndSARS: Those who said there was no massacre won’t accept report – Aisha Yesufu -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
6
Ebonyi commercial bus driver bites off and swallows taskforce member?s finger while attempting to resist arrest (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
7
Akeredolu nominates 14 commissioners, seven Special Advisers -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
8
Terrorists will overrun Nigeria if urgent steps aren?t taken to address insecurity - Governor Ortom warns -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
ENDSARS: UN, US welcome Lagos probe panel’s report, urge implementation of recommendations -
Daily Times,
9 hours ago
10
Lekki Massacre: Soldiers not policemen, CDS Irabor defends military - P.M. News -
PM News,
18 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...