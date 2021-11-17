Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Peter Okoye assures wife Lola Omotayo-Okoye of his love for her in beautiful anniversary message
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Peter Okoye took to Instagram to share a touching message to his wife on their 8th wedding anniversary. 

 

The singer, who got married to Lola Omotayo-Okoye on Nov. 17, 2013, share

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

You The Punch:
You're special to me, singer Mr P hails wife on eighth wedding anniversary
Peter Okoye assures wife Lola of his love for her in beautiful anniversary message Yaba Left Online:
Peter Okoye assures wife Lola of his love for her in beautiful anniversary message
Peter Okoye Celebrates 8th Wedding Anniversary With His Wife, Lola (Photos) Igbere TV News:
Peter Okoye Celebrates 8th Wedding Anniversary With His Wife, Lola (Photos)
Peter Okoye pens love note to wife Omotayo on anniversary PM News:
Peter Okoye pens love note to wife Omotayo on anniversary
Peter Okoye pens beautiful anniversary message for wife Lola Omotayo-Okoye Lailas News:
Peter Okoye pens beautiful anniversary message for wife Lola Omotayo-Okoye
Peter Okoye and Lola Omotayo celebrate 8th wedding anniversary Pulse Nigeria:
Peter Okoye and Lola Omotayo celebrate 8th wedding anniversary
Paul Okoye Celebrates Twin, Peter, As Latter Marks Eighth-year Wedding Anniversary News Break:
Paul Okoye Celebrates Twin, Peter, As Latter Marks Eighth-year Wedding Anniversary
Peter Okoye and wife, Lola Omotayo celebrate 8th wedding anniversary Gist Reel:
Peter Okoye and wife, Lola Omotayo celebrate 8th wedding anniversary
‘I love you and all your snores’: Lola Omotayo-Okoye tells Peter Okoye as they celebrate 8-year wedding anniversary First Reports:
‘I love you and all your snores’: Lola Omotayo-Okoye tells Peter Okoye as they celebrate 8-year wedding anniversary
Peter Okoye & Wife, Lola, Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) Naija on Point:
Peter Okoye & Wife, Lola, Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary (Photos)
Peter Okoye and Wife, Lola, Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary Gist Lovers:
Peter Okoye and Wife, Lola, Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary
Paul Of Psquare Celebrates Peter And Wife, Lola On Their 8th Wedding Anniversary Naija News:
Paul Of Psquare Celebrates Peter And Wife, Lola On Their 8th Wedding Anniversary
Peter Okoye pens love note to wife Omotayo on anniversary See Naija:
Peter Okoye pens love note to wife Omotayo on anniversary
Paul Okoye Celebrates Wedding Anniversary Of His Twin Brother, Peter And Kanyi Daily:
Paul Okoye Celebrates Wedding Anniversary Of His Twin Brother, Peter And
Peter Okoye assures wife Lola of his love for her in beautiful anniversary message Naija Parrot:
Peter Okoye assures wife Lola of his love for her in beautiful anniversary message
Peter Okoye Assures Wife Lola Omotayo-Okoye of His Love In Sweet Anniversary Message Tori News:
Peter Okoye Assures Wife Lola Omotayo-Okoye of His Love In Sweet Anniversary Message


   More Picks
1 Peter Okoye assures wife Lola Omotayo-Okoye of his love for her in beautiful anniversary message - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Bandits are living in fool's paradise - President Buhari condemns killing of 15 people in Sokoto state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Police arrest 12 over killing of CSP Kazeem Abonde by rioting commercial motorcyclists in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Kanye West and Drake squash their beef after they meet up in Toronto (Photos/Videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 EndSARS: Those who said there was no massacre won’t accept report – Aisha Yesufu - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
6 Ebonyi commercial bus driver bites off and swallows taskforce member?s finger while attempting to resist arrest (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Akeredolu nominates 14 commissioners, seven Special Advisers - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
8 Terrorists will overrun Nigeria if urgent steps aren?t taken to address insecurity - Governor Ortom warns - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 ENDSARS: UN, US welcome Lagos probe panel’s report, urge implementation of recommendations - Daily Times, 9 hours ago
10 Lekki Massacre: Soldiers not policemen, CDS Irabor defends military - P.M. News - PM News, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info