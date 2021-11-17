Dangote Laid To Rest In Kano (Photo) Naija Loaded - The Vice-Chairman of the Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Sani Ibrahim Dangote, who is also the younger brother of the Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote, has been laid to rest in Kano. The burial event took place at the palace of the Emir of Kano on ...



News Credibility Score: 94%