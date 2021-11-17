Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Retailers blame acetylene gas for Ladipo market explosion as Senate orders probe
News photo News Wire NGR  - The Liquefied Petroleum Gas Retailers (LPGAR), branch of National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), says Tuesday’s explosion at Ladipo Spare Part Market, Lagos was caused by acetylene gas while the Senate ordered a probe of the ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Ladipo market explosion caused by acetylene gas – LPG retailers The Eagle Online:
Ladipo market explosion caused by acetylene gas – LPG retailers
Ladipo market explosion caused by acetylene gas, says LPG retailers Daily Nigerian:
Ladipo market explosion caused by acetylene gas, says LPG retailers
Ladipo market explosion caused by acetylene gas – LPG retailers — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Ladipo market explosion caused by acetylene gas – LPG retailers — NEWSVERGE
Ladipo market explosion caused by acetylene gas – LPG retailers Pulse Nigeria:
Ladipo market explosion caused by acetylene gas – LPG retailers


   More Picks
1 Bandits are living in fool's paradise - President Buhari condemns killing of 15 people in Sokoto state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Police arrest 12 over killing of CSP Kazeem Abonde by rioting commercial motorcyclists in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Victor Osimhen scores as Nigeria qualify for World Cup play-offs despite draw with Cape Verde - Legit, 24 hours ago
4 Nigerian professors don't earn more than N416,000 — UNILAG ASUU Chairman - The Punch, 23 hours ago
5 EndSARS: Those who said there was no massacre won’t accept report – Aisha Yesufu - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
6 Ebonyi commercial bus driver bites off and swallows taskforce member?s finger while attempting to resist arrest (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Akeredolu nominates 14 commissioners, seven Special Advisers - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
8 Terrorists will overrun Nigeria if urgent steps aren?t taken to address insecurity - Governor Ortom warns - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 ENDSARS: UN, US welcome Lagos probe panel’s report, urge implementation of recommendations - Daily Times, 8 hours ago
10 ”I’ve been lifting others for years” – Davido demands N1 million each from his friends (Video) - Correct NG, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info