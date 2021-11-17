Post News
News at a Glance
Osun Guber: PDP to commence sale of forms November 22
Vanguard News
- Ahead of the July 16, 2022, Osun state governorship election, PDP, is to commence the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Osun guber poll: PDP to commence sale of forms on November 22
Leadership:
Osun Guber: PDP Begins Sale Of Forms November 22
The Punch:
PDP to begin sale of forms for Osun gov election Nov 22
Independent:
Osun Guber Poll: PDP To Commence Sale Of Forms Nov. 22
The Eagle Online:
Osun 2022: PDP to commence sale of forms, unveils timelines
Pulse Nigeria:
PDP to begin sale of forms for Osun governorship election next Monday
Republican Nigeria:
Osun guber: PDP to commence sales of forms, reveals date
More Picks
1
Peter Okoye assures wife Lola Omotayo-Okoye of his love for her in beautiful anniversary message -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Davido rakes in N53m and counting after asking his friends to gift him N1 million each -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Fidelity Bank PBT increases to N28.10bn in 9 months -
Daily Times,
23 hours ago
4
Ebonyi commercial bus driver bites off and swallows taskforce member?s finger while attempting to resist arrest (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
No female police officer will be ejected from Barracks for residing with civilian spouse ' IGP says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
Man arrested for attempted murder after attacking victim with machete in Kwara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
7
2023: Igbo youths give S/East presidential aspirants 30 days to open campaign offices -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
8
Senate President, Lawan, Others In Kano For Sani Dangote’s Burial Today -
Information Nigeria,
22 hours ago
9
Media personality, Denrele Edun, shares lovely family photos as he celebrates his dad on his 80th birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
10
“It's one of those records that makes sense, I wish I'd thought of it first” — American singer, Ne-Yo speaks on Wizkid's "Essence" -
Gist Reel,
1 day ago
