Senate President, Lawan, Others In Kano For Sani Dangote’s Burial Today Information Nigeria - Ahmad Lawan, the President of the Senate, and other dignitaries including lawmakers arrived in Kano Wednesday morning to attend the burial of the Vice-President of Dangote Group, Sani Dangote, who died on Sunday. Sani, brother to Africa’s richest man, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%