Leave Oyingbo market alone - Aggrieved traders in Oyingbo market stage peaceful protest against Folashade Tinubu
Traders at the popular Oyingbo market today November 17, staged a peaceful protest following the closure of the market.

 



 

The protesting traders carried placards with diff

5 hours ago
