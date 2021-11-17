Davido raises N26m in minutes as he solicits funds to ‘clear’ Rolls Royce

On Wednesday, the ‘OBO’ crooner took to his handle to put out a series of tweets asking his followers to send him money.

The ‘Fem’ singer ... The News Guru - Nigerian singer, Davido shocked many of his fans when he solicited funds on his official Twitter page.On Wednesday, the ‘OBO’ crooner took to his handle to put out a series of tweets asking his followers to send him money.The ‘Fem’ singer ...



News Credibility Score: 99%