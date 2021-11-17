Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Davido raises N26m in minutes as he solicits funds to ‘clear’ Rolls Royce
News photo The News Guru  - Nigerian singer, Davido shocked many of his fans  when he solicited funds on his official Twitter page.
On Wednesday, the ‘OBO’ crooner took to his handle to put out a series of tweets asking his followers to send him money.
The ‘Fem’ singer ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Reactions as Davido receives N114m from friends to Daily Post:
Reactions as Davido receives N114m from friends to 'clear his Rolls Royce from port'
N85m in 4 hours as Davido solicits funds to ‘clear N100m Rolls Royce’ at port Nigerian Eye:
N85m in 4 hours as Davido solicits funds to ‘clear N100m Rolls Royce’ at port
I Need N100m To Clear My Rolls Royce, Says Davido; Receives N87m In Less Than 24 Hours The Street Journal:
I Need N100m To Clear My Rolls Royce, Says Davido; Receives N87m In Less Than 24 Hours
N26m in minutes as Davido solicits funds to ‘clear N100m Rolls Royce’ at port Observers Times:
N26m in minutes as Davido solicits funds to ‘clear N100m Rolls Royce’ at port
Skytrend News:
Davido receives millions of naira in minutes from fans to ‘clear N100m Rolls Royce’ at port
Osmek News:
Reactions as Davido receives N114m from friends to ‘clear his Rolls Royce from port’
Davido received 85million naira in 4hours as he solicit money to clear Rolls Royce in Lagos Port Star News:
Davido received 85million naira in 4hours as he solicit money to clear Rolls Royce in Lagos Port


   More Picks
1 Peter Okoye assures wife Lola Omotayo-Okoye of his love for her in beautiful anniversary message - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Kanye West and Drake squash their beef after they meet up in Toronto (Photos/Videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 EndSARS: Those who said there was no massacre won’t accept report – Aisha Yesufu - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
4 Terrorists will overrun Nigeria if urgent steps aren?t taken to address insecurity - Governor Ortom warns - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 Ebonyi commercial bus driver bites off and swallows taskforce member?s finger while attempting to resist arrest (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Premier League chairman resigns after just 18 months in the role following fierce backlash over Newcastle's £305m Saudi-led takeover - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 Akeredolu nominates 14 commissioners, seven Special Advisers - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
8 ENDSARS: UN, US welcome Lagos probe panel’s report, urge implementation of recommendations - Daily Times, 11 hours ago
9 Lekki Massacre: Soldiers not policemen, CDS Irabor defends military - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
10 Enugu govt restores lands purportedly revoked, acquired without governor’s approvals to NULGE, Emene Community - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info