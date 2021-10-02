Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Dr. A.B.C. Orjiako has Decided to Step Down as Chairman and from the Board of Directors of Seplat Energy Plc - Investors King
Investor King  - Seplat Energy Plc announces the decision of its Chairman, Dr. A.B.C. Orjiako to step down as Chairman and from the Board of Directors of Seplat Energy Plc. Dr Orjiako notified the Board of Directors of his decision today, November 17, 2021.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Orjiako Steps Down as Seplat Chairman, to Exit May 2022 after AGM This Day:
Orjiako Steps Down as Seplat Chairman, to Exit May 2022 after AGM
Orjiako to step down as Chairman of Seplat Energy Vanguard News:
Orjiako to step down as Chairman of Seplat Energy
A.B.C. Orjiako to step down as chairman of Seplat Energy The Sun:
A.B.C. Orjiako to step down as chairman of Seplat Energy
Seplat Energy Chairman ABC Orjiako Steps Down After 12 Years | Business Post Nigeria:
Seplat Energy Chairman ABC Orjiako Steps Down After 12 Years |


   More Picks
1 Davido rakes in N53m and counting after asking his friends to gift him N1 million each - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Ebonyi commercial bus driver bites off and swallows taskforce member?s finger while attempting to resist arrest (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Premier League chairman resigns after just 18 months in the role following fierce backlash over Newcastle's £305m Saudi-led takeover - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Enugu govt restores lands purportedly revoked, acquired without governor’s approvals to NULGE, Emene Community - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
5 Senate President, Lawan, Others In Kano For Sani Dangote’s Burial Today - Information Nigeria, 17 hours ago
6 2023: Igbo youths give S/East presidential aspirants 30 days to open campaign offices - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Gov Akeredolu Appoints Son As Head of Govt Agency in Ondo - Information Nigeria, 21 hours ago
8 'I was never against influx of social media''- Desmond Elliot - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Lekki Tollgate massacre: Buhari ordered killing of EndSARS protesters – Omokri alleges - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
10 “It's one of those records that makes sense, I wish I'd thought of it first” — American singer, Ne-Yo speaks on Wizkid's "Essence" - Gist Reel, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info