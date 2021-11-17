Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Senate knocks SEC for spending revenues on salaries, emoluments
News photo The Punch  - Senate knocks SEC for spending revenues on salaries, emoluments

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Senate, SEC disagree on revenue spending Nigerian Tribune:
Senate, SEC disagree on revenue spending
SEC used N8bn of N9bn revenue to service staff — SENATE Vanguard News:
SEC used N8bn of N9bn revenue to service staff — SENATE
Senate Knocks SEC For Spending Revenues On Salaries, Emoluments The Nigeria Lawyer:
Senate Knocks SEC For Spending Revenues On Salaries, Emoluments
Senate probes SEC over spending N8b annually to service staff The Eagle Online:
Senate probes SEC over spending N8b annually to service staff


   More Picks
1 Peter Okoye assures wife Lola Omotayo-Okoye of his love for her in beautiful anniversary message - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Kanye West and Drake squash their beef after they meet up in Toronto (Photos/Videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 EndSARS: Those who said there was no massacre won’t accept report – Aisha Yesufu - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
4 Terrorists will overrun Nigeria if urgent steps aren?t taken to address insecurity - Governor Ortom warns - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 Ebonyi commercial bus driver bites off and swallows taskforce member?s finger while attempting to resist arrest (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Premier League chairman resigns after just 18 months in the role following fierce backlash over Newcastle's £305m Saudi-led takeover - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 Akeredolu nominates 14 commissioners, seven Special Advisers - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
8 ENDSARS: UN, US welcome Lagos probe panel’s report, urge implementation of recommendations - Daily Times, 11 hours ago
9 Lekki Massacre: Soldiers not policemen, CDS Irabor defends military - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
10 Enugu govt restores lands purportedly revoked, acquired without governor’s approvals to NULGE, Emene Community - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info