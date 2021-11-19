Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
'We need patience with Ighalo' - Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr pleads with Nigerians
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has asked fans of the national team not to judge striker, Odion Ighalo after his poor performance against the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in Lagos on Tuesday, November 16.
3 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Mandy News:
NFF Sack Gernot Rohr As Super Eagles Coach
The Punch:
We've not sacked Rohr as Super Eagles coach, says NFF
Daily Post:
Super Eagles: Gernot Rohr's severance pay if sacked revealed
The Guardian:
Super Eagles coach Rohr to know fate next week - Sports Minister
Nigerian Tribune:
You can’t sack Rohr now, Dare tells NFF
Complete Sports:
'I'm Not Aware Of Rohr's Sack' - NFF's Head Of Media And Comm., Olajire
Naija Loaded:
Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr ‘Set To Be Sacked’
AIT:
Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr to know fate next week
Ripples Nigeria:
NFF denies sacking Rohr, but sources say coach is being pressured to resign
Business Day:
NFF board meets over Gernot Rohr’s future
Lailas News:
Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr ‘set to be sacked’
The Dabigal Blog:
Exclusive- Gernot Rohr Sacked As Super Eagles Coach
PM News:
NFF wants me to resign as Super Eagles coach – Rohr
The Will:
Gernot Rohr’s Fate To Be Determined Next Week
The Eagle Online:
Orji Kalu calls for sack of Super Eagles coach, Rohr
The News Guru:
We’re not aware of Gernot Rohr’s sack – NFF
Prompt News:
You can’t sack Rohr now, Dare tells NFF
Nigerian Eye:
Super Eagles: Gernot Rohr’s severance pay if sacked revealed
SoccerNet Nigeria:
The Super Eagles are lost under Rohr but sacking him now is not an option - Soccernet NG
More Picks
1
Blinken, Onyeama Sign New $2.17bn Development Objectives Assistance Agreement -
Channels Television,
20 hours ago
2
Attempt to assassinate Nnamdi Kanu will end Nigeria, Ohanaeze warns FG -
Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
3
Update: "They all stood there and watched her drown" - DJ Michelle's sister speaks out -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
United Nigeria can only thrive on political stability, social security- Yahaya Bello -
News Verge,
18 hours ago
5
After 10-Month Row, Emirates Now Keen on Flights to Nigeria -
This Day,
7 hours ago
6
2023: PDP Will Nominate Presidential Candidate At Appropriate Time – Wike -
Independent,
19 hours ago
7
No woman should get married without at least 10 million Naira savings - Gender equality activist, Solomon Buchi writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
Fuel marketers predict pump price to increase to N170/litre, claim scarcity of products at petrol tank farms -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
Wema Bank officials from Lagos pay Davido a visit in Dubai after netting over N190M -
Gist Reel,
3 hours ago
10
N20bn bailout fund: EFCC in desperate bid to cover up incompetence- Kogi -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...