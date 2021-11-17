Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


15 million Nigerians consume illicit drugs — Marwa
News photo Vanguard News  - Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Brig.-Gen Buba Marwa, said that 15 million Nigerians.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

15 million Nigerians into drug abuse – Marwa Ripples Nigeria:
15 million Nigerians into drug abuse – Marwa
15 million Nigerians consume illicit drugs – Marwa The Eagle Online:
15 million Nigerians consume illicit drugs – Marwa
15 million Nigerians consume illicit drugs – Marwa — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
15 million Nigerians consume illicit drugs – Marwa — NEWSVERGE
1 out of 7 Nigerians take hard substances — Marwa News Wire NGR:
1 out of 7 Nigerians take hard substances — Marwa


   More Picks
1 Peter Okoye assures wife Lola Omotayo-Okoye of his love for her in beautiful anniversary message - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Kanye West and Drake squash their beef after they meet up in Toronto (Photos/Videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 EndSARS: Those who said there was no massacre won’t accept report – Aisha Yesufu - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Ebonyi commercial bus driver bites off and swallows taskforce member?s finger while attempting to resist arrest (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Premier League chairman resigns after just 18 months in the role following fierce backlash over Newcastle's £305m Saudi-led takeover - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 ENDSARS: UN, US welcome Lagos probe panel’s report, urge implementation of recommendations - Daily Times, 12 hours ago
7 Lekki Massacre: Soldiers not policemen, CDS Irabor defends military - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
8 Enugu govt restores lands purportedly revoked, acquired without governor’s approvals to NULGE, Emene Community - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
9 Senate President, Lawan, Others In Kano For Sani Dangote’s Burial Today - Information Nigeria, 10 hours ago
10 2023: Igbo youths give S/East presidential aspirants 30 days to open campaign offices - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info