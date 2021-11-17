Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Video shows horrific injury inflicted on SS3 student of Navy Secondary School after he was allegedly flogged by officer; Navy responds
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A video shared online shows the bruises left on a teenage boy's back after he was allegedly flogged by an officer in school.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Student reportedly brutalised at Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Abeokuta [VIDEO] Daily Post:
Student reportedly brutalised at Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Abeokuta [VIDEO]
Viral Video Shows Horrific Injury Inflicted On SS3 Student Of Navy School By A Naval Officer; Navy Responds Motherhood In-Style:
Viral Video Shows Horrific Injury Inflicted On SS3 Student Of Navy School By A Naval Officer; Navy Responds
Video of SS3 Student Of Navy Secondary School In Abeokuta Brutalized by Naval Officer Tori News:
Video of SS3 Student Of Navy Secondary School In Abeokuta Brutalized by Naval Officer


   More Picks
1 Peter Okoye assures wife Lola Omotayo-Okoye of his love for her in beautiful anniversary message - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Ebonyi commercial bus driver bites off and swallows taskforce member?s finger while attempting to resist arrest (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Premier League chairman resigns after just 18 months in the role following fierce backlash over Newcastle's £305m Saudi-led takeover - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 EndSARS: Those who said there was no massacre won’t accept report – Aisha Yesufu - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 Davido rakes in N53m and counting after asking his friends to gift him N1 million each - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Enugu govt restores lands purportedly revoked, acquired without governor’s approvals to NULGE, Emene Community - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
7 Senate President, Lawan, Others In Kano For Sani Dangote’s Burial Today - Information Nigeria, 13 hours ago
8 2023: Igbo youths give S/East presidential aspirants 30 days to open campaign offices - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
9 Gov Akeredolu Appoints Son As Head of Govt Agency in Ondo - Information Nigeria, 16 hours ago
10 'I was never against influx of social media''- Desmond Elliot - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info