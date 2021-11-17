Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Video shows horrific injury inflicted on SS3 student of Navy Secondary School after he was allegedly flogged by officer; Navy responds
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A video shared online shows the bruises left on a teenage boy's back after he was allegedly flogged by an officer in school.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Student reportedly brutalised at Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Abeokuta [VIDEO]
Motherhood In-Style:
Viral Video Shows Horrific Injury Inflicted On SS3 Student Of Navy School By A Naval Officer; Navy Responds
Tori News:
Video of SS3 Student Of Navy Secondary School In Abeokuta Brutalized by Naval Officer
More Picks
1
Peter Okoye assures wife Lola Omotayo-Okoye of his love for her in beautiful anniversary message -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
2
Ebonyi commercial bus driver bites off and swallows taskforce member?s finger while attempting to resist arrest (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
Premier League chairman resigns after just 18 months in the role following fierce backlash over Newcastle's £305m Saudi-led takeover -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
4
EndSARS: Those who said there was no massacre won’t accept report – Aisha Yesufu -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
5
Davido rakes in N53m and counting after asking his friends to gift him N1 million each -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
6
Enugu govt restores lands purportedly revoked, acquired without governor’s approvals to NULGE, Emene Community -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
7
Senate President, Lawan, Others In Kano For Sani Dangote’s Burial Today -
Information Nigeria,
13 hours ago
8
2023: Igbo youths give S/East presidential aspirants 30 days to open campaign offices -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
9
Gov Akeredolu Appoints Son As Head of Govt Agency in Ondo -
Information Nigeria,
16 hours ago
10
'I was never against influx of social media''- Desmond Elliot -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
