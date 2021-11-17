Post News
Naija Dailies
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
Legit
The Punch
Daily Post
Vanguard News
Linda Ikeji Blog
The Guardian
The Nation
The Cable
Channels Television
This Day
Sahara Reporters
TechPoint Africa
Leadership
Daily Trust
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
I want hit song from Davido - MI Abaga begs
Daily Post
- Popular rapper, MI Abaga has begged Davido to collaborate with him for a hit song.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Gist Reel:
Davido reacts after MI Abaga begs for a hit song collaboration
News of Africa:
Nigerian Singer, Davido Reacts After MI Abaga Begs For A Hit Song Collaboration
Naija News:
MI Abaga Asks For Hit Song With Davido
1st for Credible News:
MI Abaga asks for hit song with Davido after joining contribution
More Picks
I am not surprised at your foolery - Cynthia Morgan slams Davido's fans -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
Davido's Wema Bank account restricted after over N130 million got deposited in it within a day -
Yaba Left Online,
17 hours ago
Insecurity: Uzodinma to launch new security outfit -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
Davido is the biggest and most powerful influencer in Africa. He is a god amongst men - Harrysong -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
You have to do free concert for your fans - Seyi Tinubu tells Davido after the singer raked over 100m donations from his friends -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
NUT rejects attempt by Kaduna govt to conduct another competence test for teachers -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
Make provisions for welfare of corps members, NYSC DG tells corps employers -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
Nigeria risks US arms embargo over alleged protesters’ killings by soldiers -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
7,000 Sign Online Petition Demanding Trial Of President Buhari By International Criminal Court -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
Ataga Murder: Chidinma left a night before victim’s corpse was found — Security man -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
