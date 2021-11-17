Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

7,000 Sign Online Petition Demanding Trial Of President Buhari By International Criminal Court
Sahara Reporters  - An online petition has been launched on the web-based petition aggregator, change.org.The petition was addressed to the International Criminal Court to arraign Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari, over his crimes against humanity.


19 hours ago
