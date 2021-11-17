Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian man builds 4-bedroom house for his mother, shares emotional story about how his mother sacrificed a lot him and his siblings.
News photo Yaba Left Online  - A Nigerian man identified as Mazi Ogbonnaya has taken to his social media page to share photos of the newly completed house his gifted his mother and he used the opportunity to appreciate her for all the sacrifices she made to cater for him and his ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian man builds 4-bedroom house for his mother to appreciate her sacrifices. Lailas News:
Nigerian man builds 4-bedroom house for his mother to appreciate her sacrifices.
Nigerian man builds 4-bedroom house for his mother to appreciate her sacrifices Correct NG:
Nigerian man builds 4-bedroom house for his mother to appreciate her sacrifices
Nigerian man builds 4-bedroom house for his mother, shares emotional story about how his mother sacrificed a lot him and his siblings. The Dabigal Blog:
Nigerian man builds 4-bedroom house for his mother, shares emotional story about how his mother sacrificed a lot him and his siblings.
Nigerian man builds 4-bedroom house for his mother, shares emotional story about how his mother sacrificed a lot him and his siblings. Naija Parrot:
Nigerian man builds 4-bedroom house for his mother, shares emotional story about how his mother sacrificed a lot him and his siblings.
Biafran Man Builds 4-Bedroom House For His Mother To Appreciate Her Sacrifices Screen Gist:
Biafran Man Builds 4-Bedroom House For His Mother To Appreciate Her Sacrifices


   More Picks
1 Peter Okoye assures wife Lola Omotayo-Okoye of his love for her in beautiful anniversary message - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Davido rakes in N53m and counting after asking his friends to gift him N1 million each - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Ebonyi commercial bus driver bites off and swallows taskforce member?s finger while attempting to resist arrest (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 2023: Igbo youths give S/East presidential aspirants 30 days to open campaign offices - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 Senate President, Lawan, Others In Kano For Sani Dangote’s Burial Today - Information Nigeria, 19 hours ago
6 Gov Akeredolu Appoints Son As Head of Govt Agency in Ondo - Information Nigeria, 22 hours ago
7 “It's one of those records that makes sense, I wish I'd thought of it first” — American singer, Ne-Yo speaks on Wizkid's "Essence" - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
8 Fidelity Bank PBT increases to N28.10bn in 9 months - Daily Times, 20 hours ago
9 NCDC Records 144 Fresh Cases Of COVID Across 12 States, FCT - Biz Watch Nigeria, 24 hours ago
10 Media personality, Denrele Edun, shares lovely family photos as he celebrates his dad on his 80th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info