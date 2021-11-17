Military, police not rivals - Lagos CP Odumosu

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
No female police officer will be ejected from Barracks for residing with civilian spouse ' IGP says - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
|
2
|
Make provisions for welfare of corps members, NYSC DG tells corps employers - Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
|
3
|
You have to do free concert for your fans - Seyi Tinubu tells Davido after the singer raked over 100m donations from his friends - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
4
|
Court remands 38-year-old man for allegedly defiling six-year-old girl - The Eagle Online,
22 hours ago
|
5
|
I am not surprised at your foolery - Cynthia Morgan slams Davido's fans - Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
|
6
|
Davido's Wema Bank account restricted after over N130 million got deposited in it within a day - Yaba Left Online,
19 hours ago
|
7
|
Insecurity: Uzodinma to launch new security outfit - Daily Post,
12 hours ago
|
8
|
Davido is the biggest and most powerful influencer in Africa. He is a god amongst men - Harrysong - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
9
|
Many Corps members in the country are drug addicts – NYSC - Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
|
10
|
NUT rejects attempt by Kaduna govt to conduct another competence test for teachers - Daily Post,
23 hours ago