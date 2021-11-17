Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Military, police not rivals - Lagos CP Odumosu
Daily Post  - Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu says the military, police and other units are not rivals.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police, military not rivals – Lagos CP Daily Times:
Police, military not rivals – Lagos CP
Military, Police and other security agencies are not rivals – Lagos CP TVC News:
Military, Police and other security agencies are not rivals – Lagos CP
Police, military not rivals – CP Odumosu Pulse Nigeria:
Police, military not rivals – CP Odumosu
Police, military not rivals - Lagos CP Odumosu - P.M. News PM News:
Police, military not rivals - Lagos CP Odumosu - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 No female police officer will be ejected from Barracks for residing with civilian spouse ' IGP says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Make provisions for welfare of corps members, NYSC DG tells corps employers - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
3 You have to do free concert for your fans - Seyi Tinubu tells Davido after the singer raked over 100m donations from his friends - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Court remands 38-year-old man for allegedly defiling six-year-old girl - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
5 I am not surprised at your foolery - Cynthia Morgan slams Davido's fans - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Davido's Wema Bank account restricted after over N130 million got deposited in it within a day - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
7 Insecurity: Uzodinma to launch new security outfit - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 Davido is the biggest and most powerful influencer in Africa. He is a god amongst men - Harrysong - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Many Corps members in the country are drug addicts – NYSC - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
10 NUT rejects attempt by Kaduna govt to conduct another competence test for teachers - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info