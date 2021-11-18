Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


P-Square Back Together, Paul and Peter Share Hugs, After Separating For 5Years. (Video)
News photo Legit 9ja  - Popular Nigerian music singers, Paul and Peter Okoye of the P-Square group are back together again after they had both gone their separate ways for five years now.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: See Moment Former P-Square Brothers Met, Hugged Each Other The video from the moment that the brothers who made up the defunct P-Square music duo, Paul and Peter Okoye reunited and hugged each other after several years of feuding has surfaced. The Punch:
PHOTOS: See Moment Former P-Square Brothers Met, Hugged Each Other The video from the moment that the brothers who made up the defunct P-Square music duo, Paul and Peter Okoye reunited and hugged each other after several years of feuding has surfaced.
VIDEO: The moment P-Square Brothers hugged each other after long feud Daily Trust:
VIDEO: The moment P-Square Brothers hugged each other after long feud
Done deal and HERE WE GO. Peter and Paul are back together. Pulse Nigeria:
Done deal and HERE WE GO. Peter and Paul are back together.
P Square Brothers, Peter Okoye And Paul Okoye Hug Each Other For The First Time In Many Years(WATCH) Naija on Point:
P Square Brothers, Peter Okoye And Paul Okoye Hug Each Other For The First Time In Many Years(WATCH)


   More Picks
1 Peter Okoye assures wife Lola Omotayo-Okoye of his love for her in beautiful anniversary message - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Davido rakes in N53m and counting after asking his friends to gift him N1 million each - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Ebonyi commercial bus driver bites off and swallows taskforce member?s finger while attempting to resist arrest (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 2023: Igbo youths give S/East presidential aspirants 30 days to open campaign offices - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 Senate President, Lawan, Others In Kano For Sani Dangote’s Burial Today - Information Nigeria, 21 hours ago
6 Media personality, Denrele Edun, shares lovely family photos as he celebrates his dad on his 80th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Gov Akeredolu Appoints Son As Head of Govt Agency in Ondo - Information Nigeria, 24 hours ago
8 Nigeria: Failure To Tackle Rape Crisis Emboldens Perpetrators And Silences Survivors - Amnesty International - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
9 “It's one of those records that makes sense, I wish I'd thought of it first” — American singer, Ne-Yo speaks on Wizkid's "Essence" - Gist Reel, 23 hours ago
10 Fidelity Bank PBT increases to N28.10bn in 9 months - Daily Times, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info