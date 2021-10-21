Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Nigeria risks US arms embargo over alleged protesters’ killings by soldiers
The Punch
- Nigeria risks US arms embargo over alleged protesters’ killings by soldiers
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Plus TV Africa:
Nigeria Risks U.S Arms Embargo Over Alleged Protesters' Killings By Soldiers | OFF THE PRESS
Sundiata Post:
Nigeria risks US arms embargo over alleged protesters’ killings by soldiers
The Rainbow:
EndSARS: Nigeria risks US arms embargo over alleged protesters’ killings by soldiers
Global Upfront:
Nigeria risks U.S. arms embargo over alleged protesters’ killings by soldiers
Affairs TV:
Nigeria risks US arms embargo over alleged protesters’ killings by soldiers
Politics Nigeria:
Nigeria at risk of facing US arms embargo over alleged killings of protesters
The Genius Media:
9ja May Face Arms Embargo Over Killing Of Unharmed #EndSARS Protesters
More Picks
1
Blinken, Onyeama Sign New $2.17bn Development Objectives Assistance Agreement -
Channels Television,
20 hours ago
2
Attempt to assassinate Nnamdi Kanu will end Nigeria, Ohanaeze warns FG -
Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
3
Update: "They all stood there and watched her drown" - DJ Michelle's sister speaks out -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
United Nigeria can only thrive on political stability, social security- Yahaya Bello -
News Verge,
18 hours ago
5
After 10-Month Row, Emirates Now Keen on Flights to Nigeria -
This Day,
7 hours ago
6
2023: PDP Will Nominate Presidential Candidate At Appropriate Time – Wike -
Independent,
19 hours ago
7
No woman should get married without at least 10 million Naira savings - Gender equality activist, Solomon Buchi writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
Fuel marketers predict pump price to increase to N170/litre, claim scarcity of products at petrol tank farms -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
Wema Bank officials from Lagos pay Davido a visit in Dubai after netting over N190M -
Gist Reel,
3 hours ago
10
N20bn bailout fund: EFCC in desperate bid to cover up incompetence- Kogi -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
