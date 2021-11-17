Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Give your donations to charity - Gov Okowa's aide tells Davido
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Ossai Ovie Success who is an aide to Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged Davido to gift his over N100 million donations to charity.

 

Ossai gave the advice on his Facebo

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Davido should donate money received to Charity - Okowa’s aide Daily Post:
Davido should donate money received to Charity - Okowa’s aide
“Davido should donate the over N100M he has gotten to charity” – Gov Okowa’s aide, Ossai Yaba Left Online:
“Davido should donate the over N100M he has gotten to charity” – Gov Okowa’s aide, Ossai
Give Your Donations To Charity – Governor Okowa’s Aide Advises Davido Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Give Your Donations To Charity – Governor Okowa’s Aide Advises Davido
"Davido should donate the over N100M he has gotten to charity" - Gov Okowa Gist Reel:
"Davido should donate the over N100M he has gotten to charity" - Gov Okowa's aide, Ossai


   More Picks
1 Peter Okoye assures wife Lola Omotayo-Okoye of his love for her in beautiful anniversary message - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Davido rakes in N53m and counting after asking his friends to gift him N1 million each - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Fidelity Bank PBT increases to N28.10bn in 9 months - Daily Times, 23 hours ago
4 Ebonyi commercial bus driver bites off and swallows taskforce member?s finger while attempting to resist arrest (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 No female police officer will be ejected from Barracks for residing with civilian spouse ' IGP says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 Man arrested for attempted murder after attacking victim with machete in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 2023: Igbo youths give S/East presidential aspirants 30 days to open campaign offices - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
8 Senate President, Lawan, Others In Kano For Sani Dangote’s Burial Today - Information Nigeria, 22 hours ago
9 Media personality, Denrele Edun, shares lovely family photos as he celebrates his dad on his 80th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 “It's one of those records that makes sense, I wish I'd thought of it first” — American singer, Ne-Yo speaks on Wizkid's "Essence" - Gist Reel, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info