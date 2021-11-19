Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG Set To Review Electricity Tariff In December, Commences Free Meters Purchase
Biz Watch Nigeria  - Plans by the Federal Government to implement a new power tariff may take effect in December and result in consumers paying more for electricity.
This follows the Federal Government’s announcement on Wednesday that it had begun the procurement of ...

2 days ago
