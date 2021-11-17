Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Davido is the biggest and most powerful influencer in Africa. He is a god amongst men - Harrysong
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Harrysong has described his colleague, Davido, as the biggest and most powerful influencer in Africa.

 

According to the singer, Davido is a god amongst men.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"Davido is a god amongst men" - Harrysong Yaba Left Online:
"Davido is a god amongst men" - Harrysong
“Davido Is A god Amongst Men” – Harrysong Reveals Too Xclusive:
“Davido Is A god Amongst Men” – Harrysong Reveals
‘Davido is a god amongst men’ Singer Harrysong declares Kemi Filani Blog:
‘Davido is a god amongst men’ Singer Harrysong declares
He Is A God Amongst Men - Nigerian Singer, Harrysong Hails Davido After He Raised Over N100m From Friends Tori News:
He Is A God Amongst Men - Nigerian Singer, Harrysong Hails Davido After He Raised Over N100m From Friends


   More Picks
1 Peter Okoye assures wife Lola Omotayo-Okoye of his love for her in beautiful anniversary message - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Davido rakes in N53m and counting after asking his friends to gift him N1 million each - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Ebonyi commercial bus driver bites off and swallows taskforce member?s finger while attempting to resist arrest (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 2023: Igbo youths give S/East presidential aspirants 30 days to open campaign offices - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 Senate President, Lawan, Others In Kano For Sani Dangote’s Burial Today - Information Nigeria, 21 hours ago
6 Media personality, Denrele Edun, shares lovely family photos as he celebrates his dad on his 80th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Gov Akeredolu Appoints Son As Head of Govt Agency in Ondo - Information Nigeria, 24 hours ago
8 Nigeria: Failure To Tackle Rape Crisis Emboldens Perpetrators And Silences Survivors - Amnesty International - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
9 “It's one of those records that makes sense, I wish I'd thought of it first” — American singer, Ne-Yo speaks on Wizkid's "Essence" - Gist Reel, 23 hours ago
10 Fidelity Bank PBT increases to N28.10bn in 9 months - Daily Times, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info