Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Cynthia Morgan sends message to those compelling people to celebrate them
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Cynthia Morgan has some words for those who compel others to celebrate them.
The singer took to her Instagram Stories to write: "If you have to compel people to celebrate yo
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Singer Cynthia Morgan shares her opinion on being celebrated
Independent:
N100m Gift: If You Have To Compel People To Celebrate You, You’re Nothing, Cynthia Morgan Tells Davido
Instablog 9ja:
Singer Cynthia Morgan speaks on being celebrated
Naija Parrot:
Singer Cynthia Morgan shares her opinion on being celebrated
Glamsquad Magazine:
“If You Have To Compel People To Celebrate You, Then There Is Nothing To Be Celebrated” – Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Davido’s 1 Million Request
Tori News:
"If You Have To Compel People To Celebrate You, It Means There Is Nothing To Be Celebrated" - Cynthia Mor
More Picks
1
No female police officer will be ejected from Barracks for residing with civilian spouse ' IGP says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
Make provisions for welfare of corps members, NYSC DG tells corps employers -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
3
You have to do free concert for your fans - Seyi Tinubu tells Davido after the singer raked over 100m donations from his friends -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
4
Court remands 38-year-old man for allegedly defiling six-year-old girl -
The Eagle Online,
22 hours ago
5
I am not surprised at your foolery - Cynthia Morgan slams Davido's fans -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
Davido's Wema Bank account restricted after over N130 million got deposited in it within a day -
Yaba Left Online,
19 hours ago
7
Insecurity: Uzodinma to launch new security outfit -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
8
Davido is the biggest and most powerful influencer in Africa. He is a god amongst men - Harrysong -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
Many Corps members in the country are drug addicts – NYSC -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
10
NUT rejects attempt by Kaduna govt to conduct another competence test for teachers -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...