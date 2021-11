Ice Prince x Ckay – “Shakara” Too Xclusive - Ice Prince and Ckay teams up to deliver this addictive tune – “Shakara”, produced by Blaise Beats. Award winning rapper, Ice Prince Zamani drops a new single featuring Billboard’s number 1 Nigerian artiste Ckay yoyo, titled “Shakara“. Ice Prince, born ...



News Credibility Score: 90%