Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


80 % drop in food import bill shows Buhari’s policies working - BMO — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - The drop in food import bills from 3.40 dollars billion to 0.56 dollars billion, representing a drop of over 80 per cent over the last six years, is proof that President Muhammadu Buhari’s various interventions to boost food production and food safety ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

80% drop in food import bill shows Buhari’s policies working- BMO Vanguard News:
80% drop in food import bill shows Buhari’s policies working- BMO
80 % drop in food import bill shows Buhari’s policies working- BMO The Guardian:
80 % drop in food import bill shows Buhari’s policies working- BMO
80% drop in food import bill shows Buhari’s policies working — BMO News Wire NGR:
80% drop in food import bill shows Buhari’s policies working — BMO
Buhari Group says 80 % drop in food import bill shows FG policies working 1st for Credible News:
Buhari Group says 80 % drop in food import bill shows FG policies working


   More Picks
1 No female police officer will be ejected from Barracks for residing with civilian spouse ' IGP says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Make provisions for welfare of corps members, NYSC DG tells corps employers - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
3 You have to do free concert for your fans - Seyi Tinubu tells Davido after the singer raked over 100m donations from his friends - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Court remands 38-year-old man for allegedly defiling six-year-old girl - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
5 I am not surprised at your foolery - Cynthia Morgan slams Davido's fans - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Davido's Wema Bank account restricted after over N130 million got deposited in it within a day - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
7 Insecurity: Uzodinma to launch new security outfit - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 Davido is the biggest and most powerful influencer in Africa. He is a god amongst men - Harrysong - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Many Corps members in the country are drug addicts – NYSC - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
10 NUT rejects attempt by Kaduna govt to conduct another competence test for teachers - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info