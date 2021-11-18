Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG To Allocate $200m For Creation of 780 Agric Service Centres — Osinbajo
News photo The New Diplomat  - FG To Allocate $200m For Creation of 780 Agric Service Centres. Mr Boss Mustapha, said this at the Nigerian Diaspora Investment Summit

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG to allocate $200m for creation of 780 agric service centres — Osinbajo Daily Times:
FG to allocate $200m for creation of 780 agric service centres — Osinbajo
FG to allocate $200m for creation of 780 agricultural service centres — Osinbajo Peoples Daily:
FG to allocate $200m for creation of 780 agricultural service centres — Osinbajo
FG To Allocate $200m For Creation Of 780 Agric Service Centres — Osinbajo Independent:
FG To Allocate $200m For Creation Of 780 Agric Service Centres — Osinbajo
FG to allocate $200m for creation of 780 agricultural service centres — Osinbajo Pulse Nigeria:
FG to allocate $200m for creation of 780 agricultural service centres — Osinbajo


   More Picks
1 I am not surprised at your foolery - Cynthia Morgan slams Davido's fans - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Gernot Rohr is not a good coach and I don't understand why he is still managing Super Eagles - Orji Uzor Kalu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Davido is the biggest and most powerful influencer in Africa. He is a god amongst men - Harrysong - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
4 43 killed in attack on Sokoto community, says Tambuwal - The Cable, 21 hours ago
5 FirstBank unveils fully automated self-service branch, strengthens digital transformation in Nigeria – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 21 hours ago
6 127 Enugu inmates to sit for NECO exams - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
7 Ice Prince x Ckay – “Shakara” - Too Xclusive, 23 hours ago
8 Anambra lawmaker returns to PDP 43 days after joining APC - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
9 Katsina bandits now use walkie-talkies for communication, kill 213 victims – SSG - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 When you feed those that are richer than you, God deals with you - Reno Omokri writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info