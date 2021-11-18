Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria’s Q3 GDP slows to 4.03% from 5.01% in previous quarter
TVC News  - Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP,  has slowed  to 4.03% in the third quarter of the year 2021 from 5.01% in previous quarter. This was made known by the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. Nigerian economy grew at a rate of 5.01% in Q2 2021, ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

Nigeria’s third quarter economic growth slows to 4.03% Premium Times:
Nigeria’s third quarter economic growth slows to 4.03%
Nigeria’s GDP slows to 4.03% in Q3 Business Day:
Nigeria’s GDP slows to 4.03% in Q3
Nigeria’s economic growth slows to 4.03% in Q3 -NBS Ripples Nigeria:
Nigeria’s economic growth slows to 4.03% in Q3 -NBS
GDP Slows To 4.03% In Q3, 2021 The Will:
GDP Slows To 4.03% In Q3, 2021
Nigeria’s economic growth slows to 4.03% in Q3 -NBS National Daily:
Nigeria’s economic growth slows to 4.03% in Q3 -NBS


