Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Davido’s Donations Rises To N151 Million
News photo Online Nigeria  - Davido Nigerian singer, Davido took to social media to share his account number, urging fans and friends to send him money.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Davido’s donations rises to N151 million Lailas News:
Davido’s donations rises to N151 million
Davido’s Donations Rises To N151 Million Sundiata Post:
Davido’s Donations Rises To N151 Million
Davido’s donation rises to N160m Gist Reel:
Davido’s donation rises to N160m
Salone:
WOW !!!: Davido’s Donations Rises To N151 Million


   More Picks
1 I am not surprised at your foolery - Cynthia Morgan slams Davido's fans - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Davido's Wema Bank account restricted after over N130 million got deposited in it within a day - Yaba Left Online, 17 hours ago
3 Insecurity: Uzodinma to launch new security outfit - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
4 Davido is the biggest and most powerful influencer in Africa. He is a god amongst men - Harrysong - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 You have to do free concert for your fans - Seyi Tinubu tells Davido after the singer raked over 100m donations from his friends - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 NUT rejects attempt by Kaduna govt to conduct another competence test for teachers - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 Make provisions for welfare of corps members, NYSC DG tells corps employers - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
8 Nigeria risks US arms embargo over alleged protesters’ killings by soldiers - The Punch, 13 hours ago
9 7,000 Sign Online Petition Demanding Trial Of President Buhari By International Criminal Court - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
10 Ataga Murder: Chidinma left a night before victim’s corpse was found — Security man - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info