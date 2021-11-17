Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos Panel Report: 'Lai Mohammed Should Immediately Resign for Lying to Nigerians' - Reps Minority Caucus
Tori News  - The caucus also asked the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed to immediately resign for lying to Nigerians that the alleged massacre never took place even in the face of damning evidence.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EndSARS report: Buhari should sack Lai Mohammed –Reps minority caucus The Punch:
EndSARS report: Buhari should sack Lai Mohammed –Reps minority caucus
Lagos Panel Report: ‘Lai Mohammed Should Immediately Resign for Lying to Nigerians’ – Reps Minority Caucus Information Nigeria:
Lagos Panel Report: ‘Lai Mohammed Should Immediately Resign for Lying to Nigerians’ – Reps Minority Caucus
Reps Minority Caucus Reviews Lagos EndSARS Report, Says FG Has Questions to Answer Signal:
Reps Minority Caucus Reviews Lagos EndSARS Report, Says FG Has Questions to Answer
#EndSARS: Lai Mohammed lied, he should resign immediately - P.M. News PM News:
#EndSARS: Lai Mohammed lied, he should resign immediately - P.M. News
#EndSARS Report: FG Has Questions To Answer – Reps Minority Caucus The Will:
#EndSARS Report: FG Has Questions To Answer – Reps Minority Caucus
House of Reps Caucus moves against Lai Mohammed over #EndSARS killings Politics Nigeria:
House of Reps Caucus moves against Lai Mohammed over #EndSARS killings


   More Picks
1 Davido's Wema Bank account restricted after over N130 million got deposited in it within a day - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
2 Make provisions for welfare of corps members, NYSC DG tells corps employers - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
3 You have to do free concert for your fans - Seyi Tinubu tells Davido after the singer raked over 100m donations from his friends - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Court remands 38-year-old man for allegedly defiling six-year-old girl - The Eagle Online, 24 hours ago
5 I am not surprised at your foolery - Cynthia Morgan slams Davido's fans - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 Insecurity: Uzodinma to launch new security outfit - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
7 Davido is the biggest and most powerful influencer in Africa. He is a god amongst men - Harrysong - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 7,000 Sign Online Petition Demanding Trial Of President Buhari By International Criminal Court - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
9 One in every 6 children in Nigeria depressed - UNICEF - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 Cynthia Morgan sends message to those compelling people to celebrate them - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info