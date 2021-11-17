Post News
FirstBank unveils fully automated self-service branch, strengthens digital transformation in Nigeria – TechEconomy.ng
Tech Economy
- The FirstBank Digital Experience Centre is piloted by the Bank’s remodeled Adetokunbo Ademola branch, Victoria Island. The milestone initi
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
FirstBank unveils fully automated self-service branch, strengthens digital transformation in Nigeria
City People Magazine:
FIRSTBANK UNVEILS A FULLY AUTOMATED SELF SERVICE BRANCH, STRENGTHENS DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN NIGERIA
National Accord:
FirstBank unveils fully automated self service branch, strengthens digital transformation in Nigeria
Inside Business Nigeria:
First Bank Unveils Fully Automated Service Branch
The Will:
First Bank Unveils Fully Automated Self-Service Branch
Yes International! Magazine:
FirstBank Unveils Fully Automated Service Branch, Strengthens Digital Transformation In Nigeria
More Picks
1
Make provisions for welfare of corps members, NYSC DG tells corps employers -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
2
You have to do free concert for your fans - Seyi Tinubu tells Davido after the singer raked over 100m donations from his friends -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
Court remands 38-year-old man for allegedly defiling six-year-old girl -
The Eagle Online,
22 hours ago
4
I am not surprised at your foolery - Cynthia Morgan slams Davido's fans -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
5
Davido's Wema Bank account restricted after over N130 million got deposited in it within a day -
Yaba Left Online,
19 hours ago
6
Insecurity: Uzodinma to launch new security outfit -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
7
Davido is the biggest and most powerful influencer in Africa. He is a god amongst men - Harrysong -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
Many Corps members in the country are drug addicts – NYSC -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
9
NUT rejects attempt by Kaduna govt to conduct another competence test for teachers -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
10
7,000 Sign Online Petition Demanding Trial Of President Buhari By International Criminal Court -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
