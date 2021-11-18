Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


43 killed in attack on Sokoto community, says Tambuwal
The Cable  - Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto, has confirmed the killing of 43 persons in an attack on Illela LGA of the state.According to a...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nine killed in separate bandit attacks on Sokoto communities The Punch:
Nine killed in separate bandit attacks on Sokoto communities
57 killed in Sokoto in 2 days Daily Trust:
57 killed in Sokoto in 2 days
One killed, 30 kidnapped as bandits attack Niger community Daily Times:
One killed, 30 kidnapped as bandits attack Niger community
Police confirms death of nine persons in fresh bandits’ attacks on Sokoto Ripples Nigeria:
Police confirms death of nine persons in fresh bandits’ attacks on Sokoto
Gov. Tambuwal confirms 43 deaths in Illela’s bandits attack The News Guru:
Gov. Tambuwal confirms 43 deaths in Illela’s bandits attack
9 persons killed in separate attacks by bandits on 3 Sokoto villages News Wire NGR:
9 persons killed in separate attacks by bandits on 3 Sokoto villages
Bandits Kidnap Over 60 Villagers In Niger State The Will:
Bandits Kidnap Over 60 Villagers In Niger State
Police say 9 persons die in separate Sabon Birni bandit attacks Daily Nigerian:
Police say 9 persons die in separate Sabon Birni bandit attacks
Nigeria: 57 killed in Sokoto State by terror bandits, in 2 days, as victims of Goronyo massacre increase to 43, from 15 Global Upfront:
Nigeria: 57 killed in Sokoto State by terror bandits, in 2 days, as victims of Goronyo massacre increase to 43, from 15


   More Picks
1 I am not surprised at your foolery - Cynthia Morgan slams Davido's fans - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Davido's Wema Bank account restricted after over N130 million got deposited in it within a day - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
3 You have to do free concert for your fans - Seyi Tinubu tells Davido after the singer raked over 100m donations from his friends - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Insecurity: Uzodinma to launch new security outfit - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 Davido is the biggest and most powerful influencer in Africa. He is a god amongst men - Harrysong - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 43 killed in attack on Sokoto community, says Tambuwal - The Cable, 10 hours ago
7 When you feed those that are richer than you, God deals with you - Reno Omokri writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 FirstBank unveils fully automated self-service branch, strengthens digital transformation in Nigeria – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 10 hours ago
9 Ice Prince x Ckay – “Shakara” - Too Xclusive, 12 hours ago
10 One in every 6 children in Nigeria depressed - UNICEF - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info