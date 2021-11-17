Post News
News at a Glance
Lai Mohammed Hails US For Removing Nigeria From Religious Freedom Blacklist
The Street Journal
- The Federal Government has hailed the United States for removing Nigeria from its list of countries with religious freedom concerns, calling the decision fair and just.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
US removes Nigeria from religious violators’ list
The Guardian:
FG hails US For Removing Nigeria From Religious Freedom Blacklist
The Punch:
FG hails US for removing Nigeria from religious freedom blacklist
Pulse Nigeria:
US removes Nigeria from its list of religious violators
Nigerian Eye:
HURIWA faults US for removing Nigeria from religious freedom blacklist
News Diary Online:
FG hails US for removing Nigeria from Religious Freedom Blacklist
Anaedo Online:
FG Reacts After US Govt Removed Nigeria From Religious Violators’ List
Politics Nigeria:
US removes Nigeria from list of Religious Freedom Violators
Affairs TV:
HURIWA faults US for removing Nigeria from religious freedom blacklist
Tori News:
FG Reacts As US Removes Nigeria From Religious Freedom Blacklist
More Picks
1
'We need patience with Ighalo' - Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr pleads with Nigerians -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
Davido rakes in N53m and counting after asking his friends to gift him N1 million each -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Ebonyi commercial bus driver bites off and swallows taskforce member?s finger while attempting to resist arrest (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Davido's Wema Bank account restricted after over N130 million got deposited in it within a day -
Yaba Left Online,
16 hours ago
5
Man arrested for attempted murder after attacking victim with machete in Kwara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
6
Lai Mohammed Hails US For Removing Nigeria From Religious Freedom Blacklist -
The Street Journal,
2 hours ago
7
Make provisions for welfare of corps members, NYSC DG tells corps employers -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
8
Media personality, Denrele Edun, shares lovely family photos as he celebrates his dad on his 80th birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
9
I am not surprised at your foolery - Cynthia Morgan slams Davido's fans -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
10
Insecurity: Uzodinma to launch new security outfit -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
