Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
They killed my elder brother in his palace and ten others - Governor Ishaku's aide confirms attack on Taraba village by Cameroonian separatists
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Hon. Joseph Manga, brother of slain monarch
Hundreds of residents of Taraba border communities have fled their homes following killing of 11 people, including a traditional rule
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Taraba Ambazonia Attack: All Governors In Nigeria Are Helpless In Tackling Insecurity – Ishaku
Channels Television:
All Governors In Nigeria Are Helpless In Tackling Insecurity – Ishaku
Daily Post:
Insecurity: Deploy more troops to Taraba – Ishaku begs Nigerian govt
Premium Times:
Why I’m helpless about attacks on Taraba communities – Governor Ishaku
Independent:
Insecurity: All 36 Governors In Nigeria Helpless – Ishaku
Ripples Nigeria:
TARABA ATTACK: Gov Ishaku calls for deployment of military to Cameroon border
The News Guru:
Insecurity: All 36 governors helpless, depend on federal might for safety of states - Gov Ishaku
News Break:
Taraba Attack: Ishaku Charges FG On Creation Of State Police
News Breakers:
Ambazonia attack: Taraba border is porous, we need Naval base in Manga - Gov Ishaku
National Daily:
Ambazonia gendarmes: Gov. Ishaku insists attack on Taraba was cross-violence
More Picks
1
I am not surprised at your foolery - Cynthia Morgan slams Davido's fans -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
43 killed in attack on Sokoto community, says Tambuwal -
The Cable,
23 hours ago
3
Gernot Rohr is not a good coach and I don't understand why he is still managing Super Eagles - Orji Uzor Kalu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
Katsina bandits now use walkie-talkies for communication, kill 213 victims – SSG -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
5
They killed my elder brother in his palace and ten others - Governor Ishaku's aide confirms attack on Taraba village by Cameroonian separatists -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
Why Oyingbo Market was closed – Iyaloja General -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
7
Strike: FG promises to address ASUU’s basic demands within 7 days -
Daily Times,
6 hours ago
8
Anambra lawmaker returns to PDP 43 days after joining APC -
Ripples Nigeria,
16 hours ago
9
FirstBank unveils fully automated self-service branch, strengthens digital transformation in Nigeria – TechEconomy.ng -
Tech Economy,
22 hours ago
10
127 Enugu inmates to sit for NECO exams -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
