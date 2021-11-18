Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


They killed my elder brother in his palace and ten others - Governor Ishaku's aide confirms attack on Taraba village by Cameroonian separatists
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Hon. Joseph Manga, brother of slain monarch 

 

Hundreds of residents of Taraba border communities have fled their homes following killing of 11 people, including a traditional rule

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Taraba Ambazonia Attack: All Governors In Nigeria Are Helpless In Tackling Insecurity – Ishaku Channels Television:
Taraba Ambazonia Attack: All Governors In Nigeria Are Helpless In Tackling Insecurity – Ishaku
All Governors In Nigeria Are Helpless In Tackling Insecurity – Ishaku Channels Television:
All Governors In Nigeria Are Helpless In Tackling Insecurity – Ishaku
Insecurity: Deploy more troops to Taraba – Ishaku begs Nigerian govt Daily Post:
Insecurity: Deploy more troops to Taraba – Ishaku begs Nigerian govt
Why I’m helpless about attacks on Taraba communities – Governor Ishaku Premium Times:
Why I’m helpless about attacks on Taraba communities – Governor Ishaku
Insecurity: All 36 Governors In Nigeria Helpless – Ishaku Independent:
Insecurity: All 36 Governors In Nigeria Helpless – Ishaku
TARABA ATTACK: Gov Ishaku calls for deployment of military to Cameroon border Ripples Nigeria:
TARABA ATTACK: Gov Ishaku calls for deployment of military to Cameroon border
Insecurity: All 36 governors helpless, depend on federal might for safety of states - Gov Ishaku The News Guru:
Insecurity: All 36 governors helpless, depend on federal might for safety of states - Gov Ishaku
Taraba Attack: Ishaku Charges FG On Creation Of State Police News Break:
Taraba Attack: Ishaku Charges FG On Creation Of State Police
Ambazonia attack: Taraba border is porous, we need Naval base in Manga - Gov Ishaku News Breakers:
Ambazonia attack: Taraba border is porous, we need Naval base in Manga - Gov Ishaku
National Daily:
Ambazonia gendarmes: Gov. Ishaku insists attack on Taraba was cross-violence


   More Picks
1 I am not surprised at your foolery - Cynthia Morgan slams Davido's fans - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 43 killed in attack on Sokoto community, says Tambuwal - The Cable, 23 hours ago
3 Gernot Rohr is not a good coach and I don't understand why he is still managing Super Eagles - Orji Uzor Kalu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Katsina bandits now use walkie-talkies for communication, kill 213 victims – SSG - The Punch, 16 hours ago
5 They killed my elder brother in his palace and ten others - Governor Ishaku's aide confirms attack on Taraba village by Cameroonian separatists - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Why Oyingbo Market was closed – Iyaloja General - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
7 Strike: FG promises to address ASUU’s basic demands within 7 days - Daily Times, 6 hours ago
8 Anambra lawmaker returns to PDP 43 days after joining APC - Ripples Nigeria, 16 hours ago
9 FirstBank unveils fully automated self-service branch, strengthens digital transformation in Nigeria – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 22 hours ago
10 127 Enugu inmates to sit for NECO exams - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info