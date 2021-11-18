Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


65 Nigerian monuments qualify for world heritage sites – NCMM
News Diary Online  - The National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) says not less than 65 monuments across the country are qualified to be listed as UNESCO World [...]

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

65 Nigerian monuments qualify for world heritage sites –NCMM – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
65 Nigerian monuments qualify for world heritage sites –NCMM – The Sun Nigeria
65 Nigerian monuments qualify for world heritage sites – NCMM News Verge:
65 Nigerian monuments qualify for world heritage sites – NCMM
65 Nigerian monuments qualify for world heritage sites – NCMM Pulse Nigeria:
65 Nigerian monuments qualify for world heritage sites – NCMM
National Daily:
Nigeria proposes 65 world heritage sites to UNESCO


   More Picks
1 I am not surprised at your foolery - Cynthia Morgan slams Davido's fans - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 You have to do free concert for your fans - Seyi Tinubu tells Davido after the singer raked over 100m donations from his friends - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Insecurity: Uzodinma to launch new security outfit - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 Davido is the biggest and most powerful influencer in Africa. He is a god amongst men - Harrysong - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 43 killed in attack on Sokoto community, says Tambuwal - The Cable, 13 hours ago
6 FirstBank unveils fully automated self-service branch, strengthens digital transformation in Nigeria – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 13 hours ago
7 When you feed those that are richer than you, God deals with you - Reno Omokri writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 Lagos Panel Report: 'Lai Mohammed Should Immediately Resign for Lying to Nigerians' - Reps Minority Caucus - Tori News, 13 hours ago
9 Ice Prince x Ckay – “Shakara” - Too Xclusive, 15 hours ago
10 One in every 6 children in Nigeria depressed - UNICEF - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info